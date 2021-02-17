Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.10

Shares of Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.10 and traded as low as $5.03. Raiffeisen Bank International shares last traded at $5.03, with a volume of 802 shares.

A number of analysts recently commented on RAIFY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Raiffeisen Bank International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Raiffeisen Bank International alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.55.

About Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cash management services, such as account, reporting, clearing, settlement, cash pooling, and card acquiring services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.