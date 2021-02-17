Rain Capital Management LLC Buys 5,964 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Rain Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Rain Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Rain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,147,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,218,719,000 after buying an additional 310,915 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,488,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,030,000 after purchasing an additional 412,015 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,962,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,566,000 after purchasing an additional 216,663 shares during the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 2,494,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,990,000 after purchasing an additional 289,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,443,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $155,506,000 after purchasing an additional 215,458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

EFA traded down $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.05. 922,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,153,645. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $45.72 and a twelve month high of $77.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.59.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

