RAMP Reaches Market Cap of $58.49 Million (RAMP)

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 17th. One RAMP token can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000609 BTC on popular exchanges. RAMP has a market cap of $58.49 million and $5.97 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, RAMP has traded up 36.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

RAMP Token Profile

RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,563,178 tokens. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com.

RAMP Token Trading

RAMP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAMP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RAMP using one of the exchanges listed above.

