Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.59 EPS

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.59), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Randolph Bancorp had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 20.47%.

Shares of RNDB opened at $19.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.91 million, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.76. Randolph Bancorp has a one year low of $7.92 and a one year high of $24.70.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Randolph Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

Randolph Bancorp Company Profile

Randolph Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Envision Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and small to mid-size businesses in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and southern New Hampshire. It operates through two segments, Envision Bank and Envision Mortgage. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and IRAs.

