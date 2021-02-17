Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.59 EPS

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.59), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Randolph Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 22.16%.

Shares of Randolph Bancorp stock opened at $19.90 on Wednesday. Randolph Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.92 and a 52-week high of $24.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.76. The firm has a market cap of $109.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.87.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Randolph Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

Randolph Bancorp Company Profile

Randolph Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Envision Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and small to mid-size businesses in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and southern New Hampshire. It operates through two segments, Envision Bank and Envision Mortgage. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and IRAs.

