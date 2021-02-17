Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Rapid7 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $77.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rapid7 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.42.

NASDAQ:RPD traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.74. The stock had a trading volume of 608,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,177. Rapid7 has a 1-year low of $31.34 and a 1-year high of $94.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.35 and a beta of 1.34.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 21.61% and a negative return on equity of 69.25%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.36, for a total value of $67,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,173,609.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,981,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,726 shares of company stock valued at $4,363,330 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Rapid7 by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in Rapid7 by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Rapid7 by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Rapid7 by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its position in Rapid7 by 1.6% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 16,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

