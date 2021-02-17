RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 565.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RAPT stock opened at $21.10 on Wednesday. RAPT Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $41.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.11 million, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of -0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.12.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 2 portion of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial to evaluate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with various types of charged tumors.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.