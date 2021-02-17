Rational Advisors LLC Acquires 200 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,216,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,999,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 278 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,110.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,871.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,682.36. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $2,145.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on GOOGL. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,059.56.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

