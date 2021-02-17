Rational Advisors LLC Invests $51,000 in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 523 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,312,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,926,000 after purchasing an additional 369,790 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 65.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,698,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,528,000 after purchasing an additional 673,296 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Logitech International by 12.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 630,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,186,000 after buying an additional 71,123 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Logitech International by 12.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 542,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,836,000 after buying an additional 58,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Logitech International during the third quarter valued at $38,146,000. Institutional investors own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Logitech International news, Director Didier Hirsch sold 2,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $274,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.67, for a total value of $3,652,858.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,735,487.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,683 shares of company stock valued at $13,548,020. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LOGI stock opened at $118.31 on Wednesday. Logitech International S.A. has a 1-year low of $31.37 and a 1-year high of $120.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 0.88.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 17th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 18.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LOGI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Logitech International from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Logitech International from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. AlphaValue upgraded Logitech International to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

