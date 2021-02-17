Raven Property Group (LON:RAV) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Raven Property Group Limited (LON:RAV)’s stock price was down 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 27.20 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 28.60 ($0.37). Approximately 57,630 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 192,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29 ($0.38).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 27.77 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 28.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 368.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of £165.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.96.

Raven Property Group Company Profile (LON:RAV)

Raven was founded in 2005 to invest in class A warehouse complexes in Russia and lease to Russian and International tenants. Its Ordinary Shares, preference shares and warrants are listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange and admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and the Official List of The International Stock Exchange (ÂTISEÂ).

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Raven Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raven Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.