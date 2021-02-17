Rebased 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,562.00 (REB2)

Rebased (CURRENCY:REB2) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Rebased has a market capitalization of $151,966.94 and $2,562.00 worth of Rebased was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rebased token can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00001935 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rebased has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00060983 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $166.94 or 0.00320492 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.57 or 0.00081727 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.91 or 0.00074709 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00083962 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $234.63 or 0.00450446 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,623.50 or 0.85669546 BTC.

Rebased Token Profile

Rebased’s total supply is 259,113 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,776 tokens. The official website for Rebased is rebased.fi.

Buying and Selling Rebased

