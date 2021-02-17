Rebased Reaches Market Capitalization of $147,241.12 (REB2)

Rebased (CURRENCY:REB2) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 17th. Rebased has a total market cap of $147,241.12 and $2,474.00 worth of Rebased was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rebased has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rebased token can currently be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00001898 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00059883 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $143.43 or 0.00278774 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00078274 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.62 or 0.00082850 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.62 or 0.00082831 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.97 or 0.00419781 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.98 or 0.00178784 BTC.

About Rebased

Rebased’s total supply is 259,113 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,776 tokens. The official website for Rebased is rebased.fi.

Buying and Selling Rebased

Rebased can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rebased directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rebased should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rebased using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

