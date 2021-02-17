Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for SVMK (SVMK)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of SVMK (NASDAQ: SVMK) in the last few weeks:

2/12/2021 – SVMK had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $27.00 to $29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – SVMK was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “SVMK Inc. develops survey software. The Company offers a platform which enables organizations to collect and analyze feedback and insights which solves business problems, enhances customer experience and loyalty, improves employee productivity, retention, optimization and marketing investments. SVMK Inc. is based in San Mateo, United States. “

2/11/2021 – SVMK was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating.

2/2/2021 – SVMK was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SVMK Inc. develops survey software. The Company offers a platform which enables organizations to collect and analyze feedback and insights which solves business problems, enhances customer experience and loyalty, improves employee productivity, retention, optimization and marketing investments. SVMK Inc. is based in San Mateo, United States. “

1/22/2021 – SVMK was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SVMK Inc. develops survey software. The Company offers a platform which enables organizations to collect and analyze feedback and insights which solves business problems, enhances customer experience and loyalty, improves employee productivity, retention, optimization and marketing investments. SVMK Inc. is based in San Mateo, United States. “

1/14/2021 – SVMK was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SVMK Inc. develops survey software. The Company offers a platform which enables organizations to collect and analyze feedback and insights which solves business problems, enhances customer experience and loyalty, improves employee productivity, retention, optimization and marketing investments. SVMK Inc. is based in San Mateo, United States. “

1/13/2021 – SVMK is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ SVMK opened at $21.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.41 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.55. SVMK Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $28.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Get SVMK Inc alerts:

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 29.97% and a negative net margin of 26.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SVMK Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Thomas E. Hale sold 13,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $288,827.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 4,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $120,204.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 547,324 shares of company stock valued at $14,428,096 over the last three months. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SVMK. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SVMK during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,111,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of SVMK during the 4th quarter valued at $17,892,000. Global Endowment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SVMK during the 4th quarter valued at $17,803,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SVMK by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,366,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,469,000 after purchasing an additional 603,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SVMK by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,624,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,046,000 after acquiring an additional 410,668 shares during the period. 77.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for SVMK Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVMK Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.