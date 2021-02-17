Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $233.11 Million

Equities research analysts expect Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) to report sales of $233.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Redfin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $230.70 million to $238.15 million. Redfin reported sales of $233.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redfin will report full-year sales of $874.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $872.30 million to $879.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Redfin.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RDFN shares. Oppenheimer cut shares of Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Redfin from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on Redfin from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research lowered Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Redfin from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Redfin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.93.

In other news, insider Adam Wiener sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total transaction of $2,192,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 308,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,775,207.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Bass sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $103,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,321 shares of company stock worth $5,811,122. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDFN. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 719.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Redfin by 757.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Redfin during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

RDFN traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.76. The company had a trading volume of 34,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,558. Redfin has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $97.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of -177.50 and a beta of 1.96.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

