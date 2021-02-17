Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Reed’s, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets top selling sodas in natural foods markets and will is currently expanding its innovative, all natural, non-alcoholic beverages, candies and ice creams into the mainstream markets. Its non-alcoholic Ginger Brews are unique in the beverage industry being brewed from fresh ginger, spices and fruits. Award-winning gourmet product lines include: Reed’s Ginger Brews, Reed’s Ginger Juice Brews, Reed’s Ginger Candies and Reed’s Ginger Ice Creams. Additionally, the Company has acquired Virgil’s Root Beer and China Cola product lines. Reed’s products are sold through specialty gourmet and natural food stores, supermarket chains, retail stores and restaurants nationwide and in Canada. “

Shares of NASDAQ:REED opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. Reed’s has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.53 million, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Reed’s by 23.7% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,926,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 369,339 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reed’s by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reed’s by 3.7% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 882,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 31,234 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reed’s by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 176,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reed’s by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 862,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 447,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's craft ginger beers; Virgil's craft sodas; and Virgil's zero sugar sodas.

