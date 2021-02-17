Reef Price Hits $0.0401 on Top Exchanges (REEF)

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. During the last week, Reef has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. One Reef coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0401 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges. Reef has a market cap of $121.47 million and approximately $196.11 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Reef alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00061847 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.60 or 0.00862114 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00006719 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00027605 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00046534 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,607.96 or 0.05000802 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000194 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00044561 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00015767 BTC.

Reef Coin Profile

Reef (CRYPTO:REEF) is a coin. Reef’s total supply is 3,965,900,953 coins and its circulating supply is 3,026,721,973 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi.

Buying and Selling Reef

Reef can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Reef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Reef and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.