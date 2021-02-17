Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 6.13%.

Regal Beloit stock traded down $3.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.33. 18,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,096. Regal Beloit has a 52 week low of $51.99 and a 52 week high of $146.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is currently 21.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Regal Beloit from $160.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Regal Beloit from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Regal Beloit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Regal Beloit from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.43.

In related news, VP John Avampato sold 420 shares of Regal Beloit stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $50,177.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,333.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

