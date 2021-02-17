Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.00 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RS stock opened at $127.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.57. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52 week low of $70.57 and a 52 week high of $135.33. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

In related news, CFO Karla R. Lewis sold 9,280 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,537.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,733,321.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 9,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,167,127.50. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,180 shares of company stock valued at $2,549,960. Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.33.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

