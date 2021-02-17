Relx (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) Earns Buy Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their buy rating on shares of Relx (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Relx alerts:

OTCMKTS RLXXF opened at $26.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.27. Relx has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $27.25.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

Featured Article: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.