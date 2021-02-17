Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Sunday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Sunday.

OTCMKTS RLXXF opened at $26.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.27. Relx has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $27.25.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

