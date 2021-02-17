Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Nord/LB lowered Renault from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Renault from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Renault from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

Shares of Renault stock opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.83 and a 200 day moving average of $6.93. Renault has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $9.84. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of -80.08 and a beta of 1.97.

About Renault

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

