renDOGE (RENDOGE) Trading 28.7% Lower This Week

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One renDOGE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0512 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, renDOGE has traded 28.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. renDOGE has a total market cap of $157,890.91 and $130,072.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get renDOGE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00061106 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $171.66 or 0.00328165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.18 or 0.00082541 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.47 or 0.00071627 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.16 or 0.00082510 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.73 or 0.00443000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.60 or 0.00173190 BTC.

renDOGE Coin Profile

renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol.

renDOGE Coin Trading

renDOGE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renDOGE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy renDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for renDOGE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for renDOGE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.