Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 169,400 shares, an increase of 34.2% from the January 14th total of 126,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners cut Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Repsol from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

OTCMKTS:REPYY opened at $11.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of -1.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day moving average of $8.77. Repsol has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $13.41.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Repsol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.67%.

About Repsol

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Downstream segment in involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; marketing of oil products, chemical, and LPG; the marketing, transport, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG); and generation and sale of electricity and gas.

