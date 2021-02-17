Research Analysts Set Expectations for Taylor Morrison Home Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TMHC)

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 10th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.61 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.21 EPS.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TMHC. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

NYSE TMHC opened at $28.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.51. Taylor Morrison Home has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $31.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

In other news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $1,432,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,758 shares in the company, valued at $5,377,389.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $473,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 209,570 shares in the company, valued at $6,203,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,553 shares of company stock worth $2,942,610 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMHC. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 133.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 347.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

