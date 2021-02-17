Reviewing Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) & Andover Mining (OTCMKTS:AOVTF)

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) and Andover Mining (OTCMKTS:AOVTF) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Investcorp Credit Management BDC and Andover Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Investcorp Credit Management BDC 0 0 1 0 3.00 Andover Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Investcorp Credit Management BDC and Andover Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Investcorp Credit Management BDC $34.46 million 2.05 -$24.66 million $1.03 4.92 Andover Mining N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Andover Mining has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Investcorp Credit Management BDC.

Profitability

This table compares Investcorp Credit Management BDC and Andover Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Investcorp Credit Management BDC -63.72% 11.40% 4.34% Andover Mining N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a beta of 2.64, indicating that its stock price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Andover Mining has a beta of 13.65, indicating that its stock price is 1,265% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.7% of Investcorp Credit Management BDC shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Investcorp Credit Management BDC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Investcorp Credit Management BDC beats Andover Mining on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Company Profile

CM Finance Inc. is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions. The fund primarily invests in cable and satellites; consumer services; healthcare equipment and services; industrials; information technology; telecommunication services; and utilities sectors. The fund seeks to invest in companies with EBITDA more than $15 million. The fund is based in New York, New York.

Andover Mining Company Profile

Andover Mining Corp., a development stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops resource properties in Alaska and Utah, the United States. The company explores for copper, silver, lead, zinc, gold, and volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Sun property located in the Ambler Mineral Belt of Alaska; and interests in approximately 18,000 acres of patented and unpatented mining property in the Tintic Mining Districts in Utah County and Juab County, Utah, USA. The company was formerly known as Andover Ventures Inc. and changed its name to Andover Mining Corp. in January 2012. Andover Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

