Reviewing Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) and Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST)

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) and Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Host Hotels & Resorts and Rayonier’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Host Hotels & Resorts $5.47 billion 2.02 $920.00 million $1.78 8.80 Rayonier $711.60 million 6.58 $59.10 million $0.46 74.61

Host Hotels & Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Rayonier. Host Hotels & Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rayonier, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.7% of Host Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.6% of Rayonier shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Host Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Rayonier shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and Rayonier, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Host Hotels & Resorts 3 8 8 0 2.26 Rayonier 0 3 0 0 2.00

Host Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus target price of $13.72, indicating a potential downside of 12.37%. Rayonier has a consensus target price of $28.67, indicating a potential downside of 16.47%. Given Host Hotels & Resorts’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Host Hotels & Resorts is more favorable than Rayonier.

Risk and Volatility

Host Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rayonier has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Host Hotels & Resorts and Rayonier’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Host Hotels & Resorts -21.88% -8.55% -4.61% Rayonier 5.14% 2.29% 1.17%

Summary

Host Hotels & Resorts beats Rayonier on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in six domestic and one international joint ventures. Guided by a disciplined approach to capital allocation and aggressive asset management, the Company partners with premium brands such as MarriottÂ®, Ritz-CarltonÂ®, WestinÂ®, SheratonÂ®, WÂ®, St. RegisÂ®, The Luxury CollectionÂ®, HyattÂ®, FairmontÂ®, HiltonÂ®, SwissÃ´telÂ®, ibisÂ® and NovotelÂ®, as well as independent brands. For additional information, please visit the Company's website at www.hosthotels.com.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S. South (1.75 million acres), U.S. Pacific Northwest (507,000 acres) and New Zealand (416,000 acres). The Company also acts as the managing member in a private equity timber fund business with three funds comprising approximately 141,000 acres. On a Âlook-through basisÂ, the Company's ownership in the timber fund business equates to approximately 17,000 acres.

