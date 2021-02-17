ReWalk Robotics (RWLK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect ReWalk Robotics to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:RWLK traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.84. The company had a trading volume of 16,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,323,232. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $119.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.56. ReWalk Robotics has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $6.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ReWalk Robotics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

About ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions. It offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to paraplegic individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy used in hospitals and rehabilitation centers in the United States and Europe.

