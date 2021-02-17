Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) released its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Rexnord had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 16.83%.

NYSE:RXN traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,731. Rexnord has a fifty-two week low of $18.87 and a fifty-two week high of $49.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.48 and a 200-day moving average of $35.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is 15.92%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Rexnord from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Rexnord from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rexnord presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

