RH (NYSE:RH) PT Raised to $570.00

RH (NYSE:RH) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Cowen from $520.00 to $570.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of RH from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of RH from $400.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of RH from $473.00 to $562.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of RH from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $476.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $455.67.

Get RH alerts:

RH stock opened at $487.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.16, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. RH has a 12-month low of $73.14 and a 12-month high of $524.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $484.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $407.18.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $6.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.78. RH had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 354.62%. The firm had revenue of $844.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that RH will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in RH during the third quarter valued at $1,348,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RH by 20.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of RH in the third quarter worth about $65,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of RH in the third quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of RH by 10.1% in the third quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.