Rights & Issues Investment Trust (LON:RIII) Shares Up 2.5%

Shares of Rights & Issues Investment Trust (LON:RIII) rose 2.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,250 ($29.40) and last traded at GBX 2,250 ($29.40). Approximately 17,188 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 220% from the average daily volume of 5,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,195 ($28.68).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,113.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,926.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £171.44 million and a P/E ratio of 12.92.

About Rights & Issues Investment Trust (LON:RIII)

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of small-cap companies. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All share index. Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company was founded in 1963 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

