RING X PLATFORM Market Cap Reaches $10.09 Million (RINGX)

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. RING X PLATFORM has a total market capitalization of $10.09 million and $3.39 million worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RING X PLATFORM coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0470 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, RING X PLATFORM has traded 24.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00059888 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $140.76 or 0.00275728 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00078225 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00082628 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.56 or 0.00083370 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $214.11 or 0.00419391 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $92.00 or 0.00180199 BTC.

About RING X PLATFORM

RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 452,372,597 coins and its circulating supply is 214,864,009 coins. RING X PLATFORM’s official website is ringx.io. RING X PLATFORM’s official message board is medium.com/@ringplatform.

RING X PLATFORM Coin Trading

RING X PLATFORM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RING X PLATFORM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RING X PLATFORM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RING X PLATFORM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

