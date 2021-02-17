Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) PT Set at GBX 5,950 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) has been assigned a GBX 5,950 ($77.74) price objective by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 6.89% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price on Rio Tinto Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target on Rio Tinto Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,300 ($69.24) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,586.43 ($72.99).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

LON RIO opened at GBX 6,390 ($83.49) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5,853.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5,108.34. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of GBX 2,954 ($38.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,553 ($85.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of £79.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,946 ($77.68), for a total transaction of £297.30 ($388.42). Also, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 11,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,979 ($65.05), for a total value of £577,862.74 ($754,981.37).

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.