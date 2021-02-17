RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$19.86.

REI.UN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of REI.UN stock opened at C$18.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.91, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.56. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$12.41 and a one year high of C$27.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$17.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.11.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

