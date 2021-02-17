Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Shares Gap Up to $59.50

Shares of Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $59.50, but opened at $68.72. Riot Blockchain shares last traded at $63.16, with a volume of 227,001 shares traded.

RIOT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Riot Blockchain from $7.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riot Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Get Riot Blockchain alerts:

The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.53 and a beta of 4.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.06.

In other Riot Blockchain news, Director Jason Les sold 68,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $505,530.00. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Riot Blockchain by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,298,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,057,000 after buying an additional 523,907 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Riot Blockchain by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 771,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,106,000 after buying an additional 407,227 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,920,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,760,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Riot Blockchain by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 140,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 30,109 shares during the last quarter. 9.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riot Blockchain Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIOT)

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on building, supporting, and operating Blockchain technologies ecosystem. It is involved in digital currency mining operation, which utilizes specialized computers that generate digital currency primarily bitcoin. The company also holds interests in various activities, including purchasing and selling digital currencies; provides accounting, audit, and verification services for blockchain based assets, such as cryptocurrencies; and develops TessPay, a payments ecosystem for component and sub-component supply chain settlement solution, as well as other blockchain solutions for telecommunications companies.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Riot Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riot Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.