Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Purchased by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $31,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,055,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $676,060,000 after purchasing an additional 610,243 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2,463.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 317,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,146,000 after purchasing an additional 305,462 shares during the period. Alleghany Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,893,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 459.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 258,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,358,000 after purchasing an additional 212,341 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 373,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,460,000 after purchasing an additional 177,817 shares during the period. 76.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

NYSE ROK opened at $249.72 on Wednesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.38 and a 1-year high of $268.91. The company has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $253.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Vertical Research raised Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.81.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 5,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $1,321,144.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,541,416.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total value of $74,270.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,300.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,952 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,515 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Recommended Story: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.