Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,720,000 shares, an increase of 35.0% from the January 14th total of 6,460,000 shares. Approximately 9.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

RMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Romeo Power in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on Romeo Power in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE:RMO traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.59. 87,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,131,250. Romeo Power has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $38.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.60.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMO. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in Romeo Power during the 4th quarter worth $44,281,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Romeo Power during the 4th quarter worth $24,661,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Romeo Power in the 4th quarter worth about $8,996,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Romeo Power by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 571,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,109,000 after acquiring an additional 321,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Romeo Power in the 4th quarter worth about $4,048,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Romeo Power, Inc, an energy technology company, focuses on designing and manufacturing lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles. It enables sustainable transportation by delivering batteries with shorter charge times. The company's modules include Hermes modules for trucks and buses; and Brown Recluse, a passive cooling system designed to maximize heat transfer coefficient and integrate into various vehicle types and system configurations across voltage and capacity ranges.

