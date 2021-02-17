Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 7,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 44,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja purchased 500 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.51 per share, for a total transaction of $32,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,265. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.13.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $63.19 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.99.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

