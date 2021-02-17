Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 60.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,490 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,038,000. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in Valero Energy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Consolidated Investment Group LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 164.7% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 170.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 109,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 69,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $180,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $66.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a PE ratio of -2,231.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.08. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $84.77.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

