Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $106,000 in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 12.4% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 111,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.6% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WY shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

NYSE WY opened at $34.89 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $35.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 85.10 and a beta of 1.96.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 174.36%.

In other news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $770,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

