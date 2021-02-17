Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDIS. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 708.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 83,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after acquiring an additional 72,920 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 1,373.9% during the 4th quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 86,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after acquiring an additional 80,441 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 5,073 shares during the period. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 46,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 10,252 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FDIS opened at $76.63 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 52 week low of $31.21 and a 52 week high of $77.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.83.

