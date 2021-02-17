Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,786 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lyft by 1.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,621 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Optas LLC grew its position in shares of Lyft by 63.3% in the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 21,679 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on Lyft from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Lyft from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen upped their target price on Lyft from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Lyft from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Lyft from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.39.

In other news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 1,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $72,909.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Lawee sold 309,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $15,474,819.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 864,243 shares of company stock valued at $43,191,175 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $58.46 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.59 and a 200-day moving average of $37.38. The company has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Lyft, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $59.40.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

