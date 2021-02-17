Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 43.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 6,866.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,962,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,619,000 after buying an additional 18,690,314 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,201,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,380,000 after buying an additional 395,114 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,903,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,273,000 after buying an additional 21,145 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,362,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,519,000 after buying an additional 59,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 12.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 932,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,544,000 after buying an additional 100,613 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PCAR opened at $97.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $49.11 and a 1 year high of $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.52.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.63%.

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 7,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total transaction of $756,861.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,755 shares in the company, valued at $4,798,372.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael K. Walton sold 1,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total transaction of $164,107.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,927,785.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,150 shares of company stock worth $2,540,164 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PCAR. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.56.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

