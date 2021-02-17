Rotten Price Tops $0.0594 on Major Exchanges (ROT)

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded 34.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 17th. One Rotten token can now be bought for about $0.0594 or 0.00000116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rotten has traded 802.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rotten has a total market capitalization of $3.48 million and approximately $810,629.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00062172 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.82 or 0.00856456 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00006699 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00046457 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00026049 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003959 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,510.37 or 0.04899558 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00016194 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00032654 BTC.

Rotten Token Profile

Rotten is a token. Its launch date was September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 58,661,482 tokens. Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rotten is rottenswap.org/#.

