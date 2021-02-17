Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) (TSE:EMA) Price Target to C$62.00

Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) (TSE:EMA) had its target price lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$62.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.79% from the company’s previous close.

EMA has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James set a C$63.00 target price on Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Scotiabank upgraded Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, CIBC restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$61.27.

Shares of TSE EMA traded down C$0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$51.33. The stock had a trading volume of 167,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,481. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$52.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$54.12. The firm has a market cap of C$12.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.71. Emera Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of C$42.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$60.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.01, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

