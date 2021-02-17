Royal Bank of Canada Raises Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Price Target to $27.00

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.02% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

PLTR has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $27.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.54. Palantir Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $45.00.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total value of $28,761,052.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,711,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,586,033.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 533,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $9,887,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 203,647 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,651.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,738,667 shares of company stock worth $117,510,868.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 442.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

