Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,815 ($23.71) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 991 ($12.95) to GBX 1,180 ($15.42) in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,810 ($23.65) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,740.83 ($22.74).

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at GBX 1,369.20 ($17.89) on Tuesday. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52-week low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,954 ($25.53). The stock has a market capitalization of £50.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,335.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,157.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.13, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a yield of 0.96%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.34%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

