RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Analysts expect RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) to report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. RPT Realty posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow RPT Realty.

RPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Compass Point raised shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of RPT Realty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of RPT Realty from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

Shares of NYSE RPT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.52. The company had a trading volume of 244,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,000. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.32 and its 200-day moving average is $7.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $851.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.55. RPT Realty has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $14.94.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 29.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 10,519 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 71.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 15,590 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

