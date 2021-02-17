Ruff (RUFF) Hits Market Cap of $13.26 Million

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 17th. In the last seven days, Ruff has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar. Ruff has a total market cap of $13.26 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ruff token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ruff alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00062193 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $441.91 or 0.00863336 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00006712 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00046177 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003987 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,514.64 or 0.04912669 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00024890 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00016048 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00043053 BTC.

Ruff Profile

Ruff (CRYPTO:RUFF) is a token. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. The official website for Ruff is ruffchain.com. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ruff is medium.com/@ruffchain. The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ruff Token Trading

Ruff can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruff should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ruff using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ruff Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ruff and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.