Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,276,994 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 110,572 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Abbott Laboratories worth $139,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 8.0% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 55,688 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 8,399 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,882 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 52.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,579 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 7,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 26.2% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 600,770 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $65,379,000 after purchasing an additional 124,711 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.26.

ABT traded down $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.95. 76,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,444,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $225.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $128.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.10.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In other news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $2,302,312.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,875.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

