Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 934,200 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 118.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,726,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 934,200 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $150,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,417,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,960,000 after buying an additional 362,151 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,965,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,983,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,370,000 after buying an additional 292,492 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,921,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,993,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,873,000 after acquiring an additional 247,331 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.46. The stock had a trading volume of 523,475 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.92. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40.

Read More: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.